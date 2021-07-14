Gold rates today struggle below key level, silver rates flat

"Consumer demand is also weak as is evident from lower premiums in physical market. Gold has rallied sharply after taking support near $1750/ounce level. However, gold is still struggling to build momentum above $1800/ounce level as market players continue to assess economic numbers and central bank comments to gauge Fed’s monetary policy. We may see choppiness continuing however US dollar may remain supported by diverging monetary policy stance of Fed and other major central banks and this may keep pressure on gold prices," Kotak Securities said in ano