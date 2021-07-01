Gold rates today struggle, down 9,500 from record high, silver edges higher

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold prices continued to struggle in India below ₹47,000 level amid weak global cues. On MCX, gold futures were marginally higher at ₹46,927 per 10 gram after a sharp fall in the previous month. MCX gold has support at ₹45,970 and resistance at ₹47600, say analysts. Gold rates in India had fallen about ₹2,500 last month. After the sharp fall, gold is down about over ₹9,000 from last year's record levels of ₹56,200.

Technically, "volatile price action with negative bias expected on gold but a direct break of $1745 is required to trigger another round of long liquidation pressure. An unexpected rise above $1795 may negate the view and take prices higher," says domestic brokerage Geojit.

Technically, "volatile price action with negative bias expected on gold but a direct break of $1745 is required to trigger another round of long liquidation pressure. An unexpected rise above $1795 may negate the view and take prices higher," says domestic brokerage Geojit.

In global markets, gold edged lower to $1,770 per ounce per ounce as a stronger US dollar dampened the appeal of gold. The dollar index held near 3-month high of 92.48 as investors looked ahead to a key U.S. jobs report due later this week. A tightening of Fed monetary policy will increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion and dull its appeal.

The payrolls report due Friday will provide a key gauge of economic progress, helping to shape expectations of when the Federal Reserve might start tapering stimulus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Gold may witness choppy trade as market players react to US economic numbers and central bank comments. However, the general bias remains on the downside as diverging monetary policy stance of Fed and other central banks may keep US dollar supported," another brokerage Kotak Securities said.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has slashed the base import price of gold and silver as prices fell in the overseas market.

India imports bulk of its gold requirement and prices include 7.5% import duty and 3% GST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian equity markets were soft today as recent spread of the delta virus variant is tempering the optimism around the global recovery. (With Agency Inputs)

