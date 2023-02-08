Gold rates today trade flat despite dip in dollar index. Buy, sell or wait?

According to commodity market experts, gold prices have immediate support placed at ₹56,800 and ₹56,400 levels in domestic market whereas it has support placed at $1,860 and $1,835 per ounce levels in international market. They said that on upper side, gold price is facing hurdles at ₹57,700 and ₹58,100 levels whereas in global spot market, it is facing hurdle at $1,890 and $1,920 per ounce levels. However, they maintained that overall bias is positive and any dip in precious metal should be seen as buying opportunity.