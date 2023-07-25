Gold rates today under pressure as US dollar hits one week high before US Fed meeting2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Gold rates today are under pressure as the US dollar climbed to a one-week high ahead of the US Fed meeting and speculations of a 25 bps rate hike
Gold rate today: Ahead of US Fed meeting and speculations about 25 bps rate hike, US dollar (USD) climbed to one week high putting gold, silver and other assets under pressure. Gold future contract for August 2023 expiry on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), opened lower at ₹59,241 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday low of ₹59,055 levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell. In international market, gold price today bounced back from intraday low of $1,954 per ounce levels and hit intraday high of $1,963 levels during early morning trade in various Asian markets.
