comScore
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold rates today under pressure as US dollar hits one week high before US Fed meeting
Back

Gold rates today under pressure as US dollar hits one week high before US Fed meeting

 2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:56 AM IST Asit Manohar

Gold rates today are under pressure as the US dollar climbed to a one-week high ahead of the US Fed meeting and speculations of a 25 bps rate hike

Gold price today is trading in ₹59,000 to ₹59,600 per 10 gm range on MCX whereas it is trading in $1,950 to $1,980 per ounce range in international market. (PTI)Premium
Gold price today is trading in 59,000 to 59,600 per 10 gm range on MCX whereas it is trading in $1,950 to $1,980 per ounce range in international market. (PTI)

Gold rate today: Ahead of US Fed meeting and speculations about 25 bps rate hike, US dollar (USD) climbed to one week high putting gold, silver and other assets under pressure. Gold future contract for August 2023 expiry on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), opened lower at 59,241 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday low of 59,055 levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell. In international market, gold price today bounced back from intraday low of $1,954 per ounce levels and hit intraday high of $1,963 levels during early morning trade in various Asian markets.

Silver rate today opened higher at 74,379 per kg levels on MCX. But, the white precious metal witnessed profit booking on higher levels and soon came down to the intraday low of 74,268 levels. In international market, silver price is oscillating around $24.50 per ounce levels, adding around 0.80 per cent during early morning deals on Tuesday.

US Fed meeting in focus

On why gold prices are under pressure today, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, “Market is speculating 25 bps US Fed rate hike in the US Fed meeting scheduled on Wednesday this week. Due to this buzz, US dollar has bounced back to one week highs from its 15-week lows. This has put gold, silver and other assets under pressure as investors are awaiting the outcome of US Fed meeting."

Deveya Gaglani, Research Analyst - Commodities, Axis Securities said, “The dollar index gained more than one per cent last week and settled above the resistance zone of 101 level. Gold price is trading lower in the morning session as we head towards a data-heavy week. All eyes will be on the US Fed meeting this week, where the market discounts the 25 bps rate hike. Investors and traders worldwide will keenly monitor the statement as they expect a pause in the rate hike at the next monetary meeting. Immediate support for gold price on MCX is placed around the 59,000 level, and resistance is around the 59,600 level."

In international market, gold prices have immediate support placed at $1,950 levels whereas it is facing immediate hurdle at $1,980 per ounce levels, said Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 09:56 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout