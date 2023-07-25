Deveya Gaglani, Research Analyst - Commodities, Axis Securities said, “The dollar index gained more than one per cent last week and settled above the resistance zone of 101 level. Gold price is trading lower in the morning session as we head towards a data-heavy week. All eyes will be on the US Fed meeting this week, where the market discounts the 25 bps rate hike. Investors and traders worldwide will keenly monitor the statement as they expect a pause in the rate hike at the next monetary meeting. Immediate support for gold price on MCX is placed around the ₹59,000 level, and resistance is around the ₹59,600 level."