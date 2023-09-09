Gold rates today under pressure as US dollar hits six month high. Buy or wait for more correction?3 min read 09 Sep 2023, 07:13 AM IST
Gold prices are expected to trade in $1,905 to $1,935 levels till US Fed's FOMC meeting , believe commodity market experts
Gold rate today: On account of US dollar climbing to six month peak, gold prices pared much of its previous week gains. The precious yellow metal price ended ₹91 per 10 gm lower at ₹58,907 levels on Friday whereas spot gold price finished around $1,918 per ounce levels. Likewise, silver price on MCX finished at ₹71,538 per kg levels whereas silver price in international market ended at $22.91 per ounce levels.
