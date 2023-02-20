Gold rates today under pressure on soaring US dollar, Fed rate hike worries
- Gold rates today opened flat in international market and went on to hit intraday low at around $1,837 per ounce
Gold rate today opened lower on rising US dollar price and US Fed rate hike worries. Gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for April 2023 opened at ₹56,209 per 10 gm levels, ₹19 lower from its Friday close of ₹56,228 levels. However, gold price went further down at ₹56,201 levels within few minutes of commodity market opening. In international market, the yellow metal opened flat at $1,842 per ounce and went on to hit intraday low of $1,837.47 per ounce in early morning deals.
