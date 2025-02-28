Mint Market

Gold rates today under pressure. Should you buy as tariff flare, inflation worries are still around

  • Gold price today: MCX gold rate today opened with a downside gap at 84,899 per 10 gm and touched an intraday low of 84,840

Asit Manohar
Updated28 Feb 2025, 09:23 AM IST
Advertisement
Gold rate today: According to experts, investors are booking profit amid the US Fed rate cut and predicted more selling pressure in the precious yellow metal if the MCX gold rate breaks below ₹84,800 per 10 gm decisively.(Photo: Bloomberg)

Gold rate today: The MCX gold rate remained under pressure during the early morning session on Friday. Today, the gold futures contract for April 2025 expiry opened with a downside gap at 84,899 per 10 gm and touched an intraday low of 84,840 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. Gold prices also witnessed the selling pressure in the international market. Spot gold price oscillates around $2,868 per ounce, whereas the COMEX gold price is around $2879 per troy once, losing around 0.50 per cent from its previous close.

Advertisement

Why are gold rates today under pressure?

According to market experts, the gold price today is under sell-off pressure as the market is expecting two US Fed rate cuts in 2025. They said that investors are booking profit amid the US Fed rate cut and predicted more selling pressure in the precious yellow metal if the MCX gold rate breaks below 84,800 per 10 gm decisively.

Gold price today: Major triggers

On reasons that are dragging gold rates today, Kaynat Chainwala, AVP-Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said, "Traders are now fully pricing in two quarter-point interest rate cuts this year, with weak US economic data bringing forward expectations of these cuts. There is growing anticipation that the Federal Reserve may implement the first rate reduction in June rather than in September, as expected just a week ago. Today, gold is trading 0.5% lower as investors assess the latest tariff announcements from US President Donald Trump and remain cautious ahead of key US economic data.

Advertisement

Jateen Trivedi, VP of Research — Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said, "Gold prices traded weak as a sell-off was below $2,915, pushing prices toward $2,880 in Comex. A similar trend was reflected in MCX, where gold declined 800, touching 85,000. Further weakness may emerge if Comex gold falls below $2,875 and MCX gold breaches 84,800. Market participants will closely watch Friday's Core PCE Price Index for further cues. Resistance is seen at 85,550 to 85,750, while support lies at 84,800 to 85,000."

(Please refresh for more updates)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold rates today under pressure. Should you buy as tariff flare, inflation worries are still around
First Published:28 Feb 2025, 09:23 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App