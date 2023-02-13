Gold rates today: Yellow metal extends early morning gains. Do you own?
- Gold rates today extended early morning gains as market is concerned about US inflation data coming on Tuesday, say bullion market experts
Gold rates today opened higher in domestic market and went on to extend its early morning gains as the US dollar index pared its intraday gains. Gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange for April 2023 opened 56,762 per 10 gm levels and went on to make intraday high of ₹56,920 levels after few hours of commodity market opening. Gold price in international market too ascended to $1,866 per ounce levels after making intraday low of $1,857 levels.
