Gold rates today: Yellow metal extends early morning gains. Do you own?

According to commodity market experts, gold rates today extended its morning gains as US dollar rates have retraced after opening positive today. Dollar index current in negative zone as it is quoting 103.507, 0.03 per cent lower from its Friday close. Experts said that US dollar price has retraed after rebounding from 10-month lows as US CPI data is awaited this week and market is expecting negative news on inflation front in this data, leading to weakness in US dollar price. They said that gold price is expected to remain range-bound in ₹56,350 to ₹57,100 per 10 gm in domestic market whereas its range in international market is expected to remain $1,835 to $1,890 per ounce till US CPI data becomes public.