Gold rates today: Yellow metal pulls back over high interest rates by US Fed, silver trades flat
While gold is traditionally considered a hedge against inflation, high interest rates kept by the US Fed to tame the rising prices can increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion.
Gold prices retreated on Thursday, May 2, as focus returned to chances of US interest rates staying higher for longer, with traders also positioning for more economic data that could influence the US Federal Reserve's strategy.
