Gold rates trade around 9-month high. Buy, sell or hold?3 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 06:35 AM IST
- Gold rates may go up to ₹55,500 per 10 gm levels after breaching ₹55,000 hurdle, believe experts
Gold rates today: After hitting 9-month high last week, gold prices oscillated in a wide range throughout this week before settling almost on a flat note. Gold future contract for February 2023 on multi commodity exchange (MCX) closed at ₹54,325 per 10 gm levels on Friday, logging minor weekly gain of ₹30 per 10 gm whereas spot gold price ended at $1,792 per ounce levels, around $5 per ounce lower from its last Friday close.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started