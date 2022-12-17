Gold rates trade around 9-month high. Buy, sell or hold?

Speaking on recent triggers that dictated gold price in the week gone by, market expert Sugandha Sachdeva said, "As for the key data of the week, the CPI inflation rate cooled to 7.1% on an annual basis in November as against 7.7 per cent in October, which suppressed the greenback and boosted the precious metal towards the psychological ₹55,000 per 10 gm mark. Even as inflationary pressures were seen easing, gold pared some of the gains for the week amid the hawkish narrative of the US Fed. In the last policy meeting of the year, the US Fed downshifted to a 50 bps rate hike, smaller than the 75 bps rate hikes delivered in each of the last four meetings. However, it signaled higher peak rates in 2023, more than what the market was expecting."

