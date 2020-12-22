Gold rates up 28% so far this year in India. Will 2021 be another good year?

"As we approach 2021, gold will remain in focus for investors, as central banks across the globe have pledged to keep rates low, and easy liquidity to aid growth. The latest instalment of stimulus package from the US government will add to the existing dollar liquidity in the system and may end up weakening the greenback. A weak dollar may push up gold prices. The efficacy of the vaccine, proper implementation of the vaccination process in developing countries, low-interest rate regime, and the global central bank's stance on liquidity will guide gold prices in 2021," Mr Bhatt added.