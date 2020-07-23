GOLD RATE TODAY : Gold prices in India has been on a record-breaking streak in India, hitting a high of ₹50,700 per 10 gram in futures trade in India. On the other hand, silver has rallied strongly over the past few days, hitting a multi-year high of ₹62,400 per kg on MCX. Gold prices in India are up about 30% so far this year amid a global rally. Analysts say that rising coronavirus cases, US-China tensions, hopes of fresh stimulus and a weak dollar have supported the rally in the yellow metal.

"Gold continues to hit new highs supported by weaker US dollar, strong investor buying, increased geopolitical tensions, rising virus cases and hopes of additional stimulus measures. The US dollar index has slumped to March lows weighed down by reduced safe haven buying and diverging virus and economic situation in US and Europe," Kotak Securities said in a note.

In global markets, spot gold was 0.6% higher at $1,882.17 per ounce, it highest level in about nine years. Silver traded around $22.84 per ounce.

European Union leaders earlier this week agreed on a massive stimulus of over $850 billion while US policymakers are struggling to reach a consensus on additional stimulus measures.

In addition,"US virus cases are increasing at a much faster pace than European nations," says the brokerage on the dollar's weakness.

ETF investors continue to pour money into gold amid expectations that governments may continue to infuse more liquidity to boost economic growth. Indicative of investor sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund or gold ETF, rose 0.4% to 1,225.01 tonnes on Wednesday, its highest since March 2013.

On geopolitical front, tensions between US and China rose further after Washington US gave China until Friday to close its consulate in Houston.

Risk factors

"Gold could overshoot much higher to the upside but the subsequent decline will be quite dramatic as well... As more economies reopen and return to normal activity, the economic data improves then there will not be much need to pile up in gold," Reuters cited Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu as saying.

The biggest risk factor for gold’s rally is that record high prices may further weaken consumer demand in India, says Kotak Securities. Gold demand in India, the world's second biggest consumer, has taken a beating amid the coronavirus crisis.

"After the breakout earlier this week, gold has managed to hold above the $1850/oz and is likely to move towards the key $1900/oz level. Price may remain higher unless we see a significant recovery in US dollar or some profit booking by ETF investors," Kotak Securities said.

Meanwhile, "silver has rallied sharply in last few sessions as it has benefitted from concurrent gains in gold and industrial metals and strong investor buying," Kotak Securites said.

"Industrial metals benefitted from weaker US dollar. However US-China tensions and virus risks kept a check on prices. Meanwhile, silver’s rally is also challenged by weaker demand outlook due to sluggish industrial activity globally. Silver continues to remain on path to test the key $24/oz level," it said.

"There is a possibility that some market players may choose to book profit. Hence, we recommend some caution and one should wait for a corrective dip to create fresh long positions. "

What to watch

"Focus may continue to be US and European economic data and development relating to virus outbreak, US-China tensions and stimulus measures which may affect US dollar as well as general risk sentiment and thereby bullion prices," the brokerage said.

