Gold rates up 30% this year in India. Key factors that could influence prices

GOLD RATE TODAY : Gold prices in India has been on a record-breaking streak in India, hitting a high of ₹50,700 per 10 gram in futures trade in India. On the other hand, silver has rallied strongly over the past few days, hitting a multi-year high of ₹62,400 per kg on MCX. Gold prices in India are up about 30% so far this year amid a global rally. Analysts say that rising coronavirus cases, US-China tensions, hopes of fresh stimulus and a weak dollar have supported the rally in the yellow metal.