Gold recovers as traders await US Federal Reserve policy decision, silver rises 1%
As of 10:06 a.m. ET (1406 GMT), spot gold climbed 1% to $2,307.88 per ounce, rebounding from its earlier session low, which marked its lowest level since April 5. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures saw a 0.7% increase, reaching $2,318.50.
Gold prices bounced back on Wednesday amid growing caution preceding the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement later in the day. Additionally, a retreat in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields spurred some opportunistic buying.
