Gold recovers from 3-week low as dollar declines ahead of US inflation print
The dollar edged 0.3 per cent lower against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.
Gold prices recovered from a three-week low hit the previous session, as a weaker dollar provided support on Tuesday ahead of US inflation data and major central bank policy meetings expected to yield clues on interest rates. Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $1,988.69 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to $2,004.10, according to news agency Reuters.
