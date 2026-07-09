Gold retailers navigate a tough first quarter on duty hikes, adhik maas

MUMBAI: Indian gold retailers navigated a tough April-June quarter after duty hikes and religious factors impacted the sector, slowing revenue growth from the previous quarter, when business was healthy on the back of high prices.
“Gold price volatility also led to a cautious ‘wait-and-watch’ approach among consumers across regions and segments,” the World Gold Council said in a report on 18 June.
Titan Company Ltd’s jewellery business grew 39% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, according to its quarterly update, compared with 46% growth in Q4 of FY26. Kalyan Jewellers reported a 38% revenue growth in the quarter against 66% growth in Q4 of FY26.
The first quarter started on a high note with Akshaya Tritiya, which was on 19 April this year. An estimated 18 to 20 tonnes of business was recorded around that day, according to Rajesh Rokde, chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council. That compares with about 16 tonnes last year.