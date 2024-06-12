Gold rises ahead of US Fed announcement, soft inflation data; silver up by 3.2%
Spot gold is currently trading around $2,300 per ounce after reaching a record high of $2,449.89 on May 20, marking a gain of more than 11% so far this year.
Gold prices rose 1 per cent on Wednesday following a surprisingly soft U.S. consumer inflation report, which fueled hopes for an interest rate cut in 2024. Investors are also anticipating the release of the Federal Reserve's latest policy statement and economic projections.
