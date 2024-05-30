Gold rises as dollar, bond yields decline after US data; silver drops 1.3%
At 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), spot gold rose by 0.4 per cent to $2,348.36 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures saw a 0.2 per cent increase to $2,345.40.
Gold prices rose marginally on Thursday as both the dollar and Treasury yields declined following optimistic U.S. economic data, fueling expectations that the Federal Reserve will likely implement interest rate cuts later this year.
