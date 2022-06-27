Gold rises as dollar struggles, economic risks persist

Britain, the United States, Japan and Canada will ban new imports of Russian gold to tighten the sanctions squeeze on Moscow for invading Ukraine.
Russia is the world's third largest gold producer and accounts for about 10% of the global production.
The metal offered a muted reaction to the news, and gold bugs are drawing strength from a softer dollar and recession fears, said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga.
Meanwhile, a weaker dollar also offered support, making bullion attractive for overseas buyers.
Rising interest rates, however, will continue to weigh on gold prices over the next six months, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.
While gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic risks, higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.
Gold will most likely remain influenced by inflation concerns, recession fears, Fed hike expectations, and it could be a big week for the precious metal due to key economic data from major economies and central bankers gathering at their annual forum in Portugal this week, Otunuga added.
European Central Bank's annual forum in Sintra got underway with ECB President Christine Lagarde and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell both attending the meeting.
Investors will be keenly watching for any signs of future policy moves following recent hawkish comments from central bank heads.
Spot silver jumped 1.4% to $21.41 per ounce, platinum was up 0.1% at $908.69.
Palladium touched its highest in nearly three weeks earlier in the session, last up 2.6% at $1,925.48.