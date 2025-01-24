Gold rises by ₹200 to surpass ₹83,000 mark for first time

Gold sees no end to dazzling show; breaches 83k-mark for first time

Livemint
Published24 Jan 2025, 06:59 PM IST
Gold rises by ₹200 to surpass ₹83,000 mark for first time.

Gold prices continued their upward trend for the eighth straight session, gaining 200 to surpass the significant 83,000 mark per 10 grams for the first time in the national capital on Friday. This surge was fueled by robust buying driven by uncertainties in global markets.

As per the All India Sarafa Association, gold with 99.9% purity increased by 200, reaching a new all-time high of 83,100 per 10 grams. On Thursday, the metal had closed at 82,900 per 10 grams.

"Gold extended gains on Friday, with spot gold in the domestic market hitting fresh all-time highs," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Also Read | Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 24, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

The current bullish trend in gold is fueled by uncertainty over potential U.S. tariffs and other policies from President Donald Trump, spurring a rise in safe-haven buying, according to Gandhi.

Gold with 99.5 percent purity rose by 200, reaching an all-time high of 82,700 per 10 grams, up from the previous close of 82,500 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, silver also gained 500, climbing to 94,000 per kg on Friday, compared to 93,500 per kg in the previous session.

On the MCX, February gold futures increased by 334 or 0.42 percent, settling at 79,960 per 10 grams. The yellow metal surged by 424 or 0.53 percent intraday, nearing a record high of 80,050 per 10 grams.

"Prices in MCX are near record high as Trump trade policies and tariff plans created an uncertain environment in the market, which may boost safe-haven demand," Deveya Gaglani, Research Analyst-Commodities, Axis Securities, said.

The futures index for precious metals reached a record high of 80,282 per 10 grams on October 30, 2024.

Silver futures for March delivery rose by 835 or 0.92% to 91,984 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

In global markets, Comex gold futures climbed by USD 15.50 per ounce or 0.56%, reaching USD 2,780.50 per ounce.

According to Kaynat Chainwala, AVP-Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, investors are likely to focus on flash PMIs for early signals of economic activity in major global economies and US housing data for further economic insights.

Also Read | Inflation data, Q3 Results, FII flow, global cues to guide markets this week

Additionally, Comex silver futures advanced by 1.53% to USD 31.32 per ounce during Asian market hours.

According to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, investors will also look ahead for the upcoming Union Budget and the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, which are the key events on the radar for the future course of action for the bullion prices.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 06:59 PM IST
