Gold rises ₹250 to ₹78,850/10g; silver climbs ₹300

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Gold prices increased ₹250 to ₹78,850 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a firm global trend, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The yellow metal had settled at ₹78,600 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

Silver extended its rally for the third straight session by climbing ₹300 to ₹90,800 per kg on Thursday. The metal had ended at ₹90,500 per kg in the previous close.

The commodities market was closed on Wednesday on the occasion of Christmas.

The price of 99.5 per cent purity advanced ₹250 to ₹78,450 per 10 grams from the previous close of ₹78,200 per 10 grams.

Traders attributed the climb in gold prices to firm trends in the overseas markets which aided in bullion prices.

In futures trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for February delivery advanced ₹442 or 0.58 per cent to ₹76,712 per 10 grams.

"Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by a slightly weaker dollar as markets resumed trading post-Christmas.

"However, gains were capped as investors remained cautious following the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, signalling a less aggressive rate-cutting outlook," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst of Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said.

Silver contracts for March delivery bounced ₹343 or 0.38 per cent to ₹89,669 per 10 grams on the exchange.

With the holiday-shortened week, thin trade volumes reflected traders' hesitation to make significant moves, Trivedi said.

Globally, Comex gold futures rose USD 9.10 per ounce or 0.35 per cent to USD 2,644.60 per ounce.

"Gold moved higher on Thursday as traders showed an interest in safe-haven buying following escalating tensions due to Russia-Ukraine war.

"Market participants will await the US macroeconomic data -- weekly unemployment claims data -- due to release later on Thursday which will provide more insights on the course of direction for bullion prices," Gandhi said.

Comex silver futures traded 0.19 per cent higher in the Asian trading session at USD 30.34 per ounce.

"Additionally, markets remain cautious due to uncertainties surrounding potential policies of a second Trump administration.