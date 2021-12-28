OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Commodities /  Gold rises today as global rates hit one-month high, silver prices jump
Listen to this article

Gold prices edged higher in Indian markets amid firm global rates that hit fresh one-month high today. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.27% to 48,198 per 10 gram while silver jumped 0.7% to 62,721 per kg. A stronger rupee limited gains for gold in domestic market. 

In global markets, gold climbed 0.3% to at $1,816.70 - its highest since November 22. A pullback in US dollar and concerns over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant has led to the current leg of year-end rally in the precious metal, according to analysts. 

"Gold inched higher as market participants assess the impact of the Omicron variant on the economy. Gold could remain supported at lower levels after China reported its highest daily rise in local COVID-19 cases in 21 months as infections more than doubled in the northwestern city of Xian, its latest hotspot. Broader range on COMEX could be between $1780- 1825 and on the domestic front prices could hover in the range of 48,000 – 48,385," said Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.6% to $23.18 an ounce while platinum gained 0.4% to $973.96.

Continuing its gain for the ninth trading session in a row, the rupee surged 34 paise to close at 74.66 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking positive domestic equities amid a rising appetite for high-risk assets. The dollar index was today down 0.09% to 95.995 against a basket of currencies.

Despite the year-end rally in gold, the precious metal is heading for its first annual loss in three years as central banks start to dial back pandemic-era stimulus to contain inflation. The S&P 500 notched its 69th record close of 2021 on Monday, suggesting investors remain relatively sanguine about risks from omicron. (With Agency Inputs)

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Government has already made hallmarking mandatory in 256 districts of the country, with at least one assaying and hallmarking centre. (PTI)

Govt plans expansion of mandatory gold hallmarking to cover all districts 

2 min read . 27 Dec 2021
The US Fed assumed inflationary pressures as transitory earlierGold bars (istock) Premium

The odds are stacked against gold in 2022

3 min read . 26 Dec 2021
In 2019, market researchers pegged the size of the global sleep economy—comprising products, services and applications connected to sleeping—at about $432 billion. (Photo: iStock) Premium

There’s a gold rush to help you sleep better, for a price

10 min read . 22 Dec 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout