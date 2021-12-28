Gold rises today as global rates hit one-month high, silver prices jump

"Gold inched higher as market participants assess the impact of the Omicron variant on the economy. Gold could remain supported at lower levels after China reported its highest daily rise in local COVID-19 cases in 21 months as infections more than doubled in the northwestern city of Xian, its latest hotspot. Broader range on COMEX could be between $1780- 1825 and on the domestic front prices could hover in the range of ₹48,000 – 48,385," said Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

