Gold set for best quarter since Chernobyl. Miners are doing even better.

ETFs offer a good way to own the 40-60 best gold mining stocks out of the universe. Investors looking to pick the individual gold mining stocks can consider Newmont, rated as Buy by BofA Securities analysts, and the largest holding in the iShares and Vaneck ETFs. Newmont projects its gold production to fall to 5.9 million ounces in 2025, from 6.85 million ounces last year. But if prices of gold hold, it’s could still benefit the most given its position as the world’s top gold producer.