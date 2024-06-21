Gold set for second weekly increase on Fed rate cut expectations; silver plunges 1.9%
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,354.86 per ounce as of 09:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT). Despite this slight dip, gold has risen 0.9% this week, building on last week's 1.7% gain. U.S. gold futures remained steady at $2,368.70.
Gold prices were set for their second consecutive weekly gain on Friday as demand increased due to expectations surrounding U.S. Federal Reserve interest rates. Meanwhile, palladium, used in auto-catalysts, surged over 8%.
