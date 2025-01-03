By Anushree Mukherjee

(Reuters) - Gold prices touched their highest level in three weeks on Friday supported by a softer dollar and safe-haven buying, while markets braced for potential economic and interest rate changes from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed policies.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,658.11 per ounce, as of 1115 GMT, hitting its highest level since Dec. 13. Bullion is up about 1.5% for the week so far.

U.S. gold futures were steady at $2,672.20.

The dollar index fell 0.3% from over a two-year high hit in the previous session, making dollar-priced bullion more affordable for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

"Gold bulls are setting the tone early doors this year, enjoying the lift from safe haven bids while riskier equities struggle to hold on to nascent gains," said Exinity Group Chief Market Analyst Han Tan. [MKTS/GLOB]

On the geopolitical front, in Gaza Israeli airstrikes killed at least 68 Palestinians, Gaza authorities said. While, Russia launched a drone strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday, city officials said.

Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20 has heightened uncertainty, with his proposed tariffs and protectionist policies expected by many economists to be inflationary and potentially spark trade wars.

"Markets are aware that Trump's policies risk reawakening U.S. inflationary impulses, which should be a boon for gold so long as markets adhere to the precious metal’s role as an inflation hedge," Tan added.

Bullion, which is considered a hedge against economic and geopolitical uncertainties, tends to thrive in lower interest rate environment.

After delivering three consecutive interest rate cuts in 2024, the U.S. central bank now projects only two reductions in 2025 due to due to stubbornly high inflation.

Spot silver rose 0.6% to $29.75 per ounce.

"Lower real U.S. yields and stronger global industrial production should favor the metal in 2025," UBS said in a note, adding that they see silver to trade between $36-38/oz in 2025.

Platinum added 0.8% to $930.09, and palladium gained 1.2% to $922.58. Both metals were on track for weekly gains.