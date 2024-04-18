Gold shines bright over high demand amid Middle-East tensions, silver up 0.5%
Gold prices today: Rising geopolitical tensions have added to the yellow metal's appeal even as US near-term rate cut hopes have faded away.
Gold prices surged on Thursday, April 18, as persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East added to the yellow metal's appeal despite robust economic data from the US that raised prospects of fewer interest rate cuts. In the Middle East, Israel has signalled that it will retaliate to a volley of attacks from Iran despite calls for a restrain from Western countries.
