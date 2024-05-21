Gold shines for second week in row on US interest rate cuts; silver reaches 11-year high
By 1745 GMT, spot gold had increased by 1.5% to $2,412.83 per ounce, approaching its all-time high of $2,431.29 set on April 12. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures closed 1.3% higher at $2,417.40 per ounce.
Gold prices seemed set for a second consecutive weekly gain on Friday, boosted by China's stimulus measures and renewed optimism about U.S. interest rate cuts. Silver also surged past the $30 mark, reaching an 11-year high.
