Gold, silver and platinum prices advanced as demand for precious metals strengthened amid improving investor appetite for risk assets and gains in US equity markets. Buying interest in artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks supported the broader market sentiment during a shortened trading session in the US.

According to a report by FX Empire, gold has remained sensitive to changes in global risk appetite, with its traditional safe-haven appeal yet to return decisively. The precious metal could continue to witness volatility in the coming months as investors assess developments in financial markets and movements in bond yields and the US dollar.

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Gold prices: Key resistance and support levels Gold gained despite an increase in US Treasury yields and a stronger US dollar, which would typically weigh on dollar-denominated commodities.

The yield on two-year US Treasury bonds climbed above 4.69%, while the 10-year Treasury yield moved towards 4.93%. At the same time, the US dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies, supported by rising bond yields.

A stronger dollar generally makes gold more expensive for investors holding other currencies, potentially reducing demand. However, these developments did not put significant pressure on gold during the trading session, as investors focused on improving risk appetite.

According to FX Empire, gold is attempting to establish a position above the $3,630-$3,650 resistance range. A sustained move above this zone could open the way towards the next resistance level of $3,780-$3,800.

On the downside, a fall below $3,600 could push gold prices towards the next support range of $3,500-$3,520.

Silver rises as gold-silver ratio falls below 84 Silver also recorded strong gains as the gold-silver ratio declined below the 84.00 mark.

The ratio, which measures how many ounces of silver are required to purchase one ounce of gold, has continued to move lower after failing to sustain a breakout above 90.00.

According to FX Empire, a further decline in the ratio towards 82.00 could provide additional support to silver prices.

However, a deterioration in global risk appetite could reverse this trend. If investors turn cautious in the coming trading sessions, the gold-silver ratio may move higher, potentially putting pressure on silver.

From a technical perspective, silver faces immediate resistance in the $44.50-$45.00 range. A sustained move above $45 could take prices towards the next resistance zone of $47-$47.50.

On the downside, a break below $43 could expose silver to further losses, with the next support level placed at $40.50-$41.

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Platinum advances as rebound continues Platinum prices also advanced, supported by stronger demand across precious metals markets. A pullback in oil prices provided an additional positive trigger, while a 1.9% gain in palladium offered further support.

FX Empire said platinum was attempting to move above the $1,280-$1,300 resistance range.

A sustained breakout above $1,300 could pave the way for a move towards the next resistance zone of $1,380-$1,400.