Last week was a disappointing one for the metals segment, with a broad-based selloff across both base metals, be it base metals like aluminium, copper or zinc, or precious metals like gold, silver or platinum. Gold prices are currently hovering to their 14-month low levels, whereas silver has declined more than 60% from its all-time high level.

Concerns around rising inflation, higher yields, stronger possibility of US Federal Reserve rate hike in December, and potential slowdown in artificial intelligence-related capital expenditure (capex) were among the key factors that contributed to metals’ meltdown.

Metal prices melt to multi-month lows Gold prices are currently hovering to their multi-month low levels. Silver rates in India which surged to their all-time high levels in the first half of 2026 are currently hovering around their 14-month low level. Platinum is also trading close to their multi-month low levels.

Metal Multi-Month Low Status Gold 14-month low Silver 14-month low Platinum 13+ month low (52-week low) Aluminium 12-month (1-year) low Copper 7-to-8-month low (lowest since late March 2026) Zinc 4-month low (lowest since July 2026)

Silver prices down to 14-month low On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures (with December expiry) closed marginally higher at ₹1,48,900 per kilogram. Silver rates in the international market tumbled below $ 42 per ounce on Friday, reaching their lowest level since September 2025.

“25% of the silver mind is regained by nature whereas 99.9% gold is recycled. This creates a systematic demand on Silver unlike Gold. Also silver is used increasingly in EV, electronics and batteries. This is expected to put additional pressure on silver demand,” explained Abhishek Banerjee, smallcase Manger, Founder of Lotusdew Wealth and Investment Advisors, while remaining bullish on the precious metal.

Gold, platinum prices fall 14-month low MCX Gold Futures with December expiry closed 4.32% lower at ₹1,21,949 per 10 gram on Friday.

Concerns around sticky US inflation, Fed rate hike bets and a stronger US dollar weighed on gold prices. Sharp drop in gold and silver prices coincided with falling platinum rates due to broad precious metals liquidation and 2026 supply surplus.

Factors impacting base metals price MCX Copper futures (November expiry) closed 0.10% higher at ₹1,154 per kg on Friday. MCX Zinc futures (November expiry) ended 0.09% lower at ₹387.50 per kg. Meanwhile, MCX Aluminium futures (November expiry) recovered marginally, closing 0.09% higher at ₹317.25 per kg.