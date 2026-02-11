Bullion ETFs top picks in broker funding books
Investors turn to margin trade funding offered by brokers to boost exposure to gold and silver amid rangebound equity markets and geopolitical uncertainties.
Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are now among the top five picks financed by brokers under the margin trade funding (MTF) facility on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The trend reflects investors’ growing appetite for portfolio diversification amid rangebound markets and external headwinds.