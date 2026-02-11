Bullion ETFs top picks in broker funding books

While margins keep changing based on the volatility of the underlying stock or precious metal, Ashish Nanda, chief business digital officer at Kotak Securities, said that the margins for gold and silver that a client must pay are currently in the range of 30-40%, depending on the broker. This means an investor typically needs to put in around 30-40% of the amount, depending on the product's volatility, implying leverage of around two-and-a-half to three times. Simply put, to buy ₹1 crore worth of a gold ETF, an investor would need to invest ₹30 lakh, while the broker would finance the remaining amount in exchange for interest of around 9-18% per annum, Nanda added.