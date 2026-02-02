‘I am waiting with cash in hand,’ Robert Kiyosaki says as gold, silver, Bitcoin prices crash

Robert Kiyosaki, Author of the global bestseller Rich Dad Poor Dad in a latest post on social media platform X wrote about how different people behave during market downturns. Drawing a parallel with retail discounts, he wrote:

“When Walmart has a SALE poor people rush in and buy, buy, buy. Yet when the Financial Asset Market has a sale….a.k.a…..CRASH…the poor sell and run….while the rich rush in….and buy, buy, buy.”

Kiyosaki extended the analogy to the current slide in precious metals and crypto, framing the decline as a buying opportunity rather than a warning sign.

Advertisement

“The gold, silver, and Bitcoin market just crashed….a.k.a. went on sale…and I am waiting….with cash in hand….to begin to buying more gold, silver, and Bitcoin….on sale. What are you going to do?”

His post taps into a long-standing investing principle: market corrections often create entry points for those with liquidity and conviction. While many investors react to falling prices with fear, Kiyosaki argues that wealth is often built by doing the opposite — accumulating quality assets when sentiment is weak and valuations are lower.

Advertisement

The message resonates especially at a time when gold, silver and Bitcoin have seen sharp volatility after record runs. For Kiyosaki, these swings are not signals to exit but invitations to prepare capital and step in gradually.

Gold, Silver, Bitcoin prices today Gold and silver prices continued to slide on Monday after CME Group increased margin requirements in the wake of last week’s sharp correction in precious metals. The selloff had followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to nominate Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chair, which strengthened the dollar and pressured bullion.

Spot gold recorded its steepest single-day fall since 1983 on Friday, tumbling more than 9%. By 0504 GMT on Monday, it had slipped a further 3.6% to $4,686.51 per ounce. U.S. gold futures for April delivery were also lower by 0.8% at $4,707.60 per ounce.

Advertisement

Silver witnessed even sharper volatility. After plunging 27% in the previous session — its worst daily drop on record — spot silver declined another 6.7% on Monday to $78.96 per ounce.

Over the weekend, CME Group announced higher margin requirements for metal futures, with the revisions coming into effect after market close on Monday. COMEX gold futures margins (1 oz) were raised from 6% to 8%, while margins for COMEX 5,000-ounce silver futures (SI) increased from 11% to 15%. Margin requirements for platinum and palladium futures were also revised higher.

Bitcoin price on Monday, 2 February fell below $75,000 as selloff in the cryptocurrency market accelerated amid an absence of momentum.

Why Kiyosaki keeps buying Silver despite volatility Robert Kiyosaki recently shared that he prefers using debt strategically to acquire income-generating real estate, which then funds his continued purchases of gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum. He stressed that positive cash flow from property investments allows him to hold on to his silver rather than sell it during market swings. As he put it, “Why sell silver, when I use debt to buy investment real estate for positive cash flow.”

Advertisement

Among all assets he discusses, silver holds a special place in his outlook. Kiyosaki has repeatedly described it as one of the most undervalued assets in the current environment. He previously remarked, “Silver is $50 today. I predict silver will hit $70 soon and possibly $200 in 2026.”

His reasoning is rooted in silver’s dual nature. While gold is primarily a store of value, silver is deeply embedded in industrial use across solar panels, electronics, electric vehicles, medical devices and defence technologies. Kiyosaki believes this growing demand strengthens silver’s case as both a monetary and industrial asset.

He also downplays short-term volatility, arguing that price fluctuations are insignificant compared to the long-term erosion of fiat currency value. By linking his strategy to concerns around rising US debt and policy decisions by the Federal Reserve and Treasury, Kiyosaki frames his accumulation of precious metals and digital assets as a hedge against currency debasement rather than a reaction to market timing.

Advertisement