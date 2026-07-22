Gold, Silver Outlook: Investors cautious on gold, silver in no trade zone - Key levels to watch

Gold, Silver Outlook: Gold and silver are likely to remain volatile in the coming weeks as investors weigh escalating geopolitical tensions against growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer.

While safe-haven demand has resurfaced amid the widening conflict in the Middle East, rising oil prices have reignited inflation concerns, reducing hopes of near-term monetary easing and creating opposing forces for bullion prices. Analysts say the next decisive move will depend on developments in the U.S.-Iran conflict and signals from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.

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Gold, Silver price today The cautious outlook comes even as bullion recovered on Wednesday. Spot gold rose 1.6% to $4,139.64 an ounce after touching a two-week high earlier in the session, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery gained 1.7% to $4,144.20. Spot silver climbed 1.9% to $59.87 an ounce as investors reassessed geopolitical risks and awaited fresh cues on the U.S. interest-rate trajectory.

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Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking, said bullion prices have found support from persistent geopolitical tensions and slowing U.S. economic momentum despite elevated Treasury yields.

"Bullion prices traded higher on both MCX and COMEX, supported by elevated U.S. 10-year Treasury yields at two-year highs and persistent geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran. President Donald Trump ruled out imminent talks with Iran and warned of further strikes, boosting safe-haven demand. Meanwhile, U.S. private hiring slowed for a fourth consecutive period, reinforcing concerns over economic momentum."

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Yadav added that the Gold/Silver ratio eased to around 69.2, indicating silver's relative strength over gold, while the U.S. Dollar Index remained firm near the 101 level. She said optimism over future ETF inflows and Japan's willingness to address yen weakness also supported market sentiment, although investors remain focused on the Fed meeting for further guidance.

Why did gold and silver prices fall last week? The recovery follows one of the sharpest weekly declines in precious metals in recent months. Gold futures lost a little over 2% last week, while spot gold fell around 3%. Silver witnessed an even steeper correction, with spot prices dropping nearly 8% and Comex silver futures declining close to 6.6%.

The selloff came despite an intensifying conflict in the Middle East. Crude oil prices surged nearly 13% during the week after repeated attacks between the U.S. and Iran and renewed threats by Tehran to block the Strait of Hormuz. Instead of boosting precious metals, the spike in oil prices strengthened inflation concerns and prompted markets to scale back expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. Traders increasingly priced in the possibility that policymakers may need to keep interest rates elevated for longer to contain inflation, weighing on non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.

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According to a Reuters poll, the Federal Reserve is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged through 2026. However, sentiment has shifted noticeably, with a majority of respondents now describing the likelihood of a rate hike this year as "high", reversing last month's consensus that such a move was "low". The Fed's policy meeting next week is therefore expected to be a key catalyst for bullion.

Gold at crossroads; silver remains in a no-trade zone Despite Wednesday's rebound, analysts believe the near-term outlook remains cautious.

“Sentiment stays cautious-to-bearish for now, with the market pulled between geopolitical risk on one side and hawkish rate expectations on the other. The World Gold Council's valuation model still places fair value near $4,100, meaning this week's drop could draw in value buyers and central banks. But if oil prices rise further or a September rate hike gets confirmed, the correction could deepen toward key support levels — $3,950-4,000 for gold and $50-55 for silver,” predicts Renisha Chainani, Head - Research at Augmont.

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The outlook suggests that geopolitical developments will continue to dictate near-term price action. If gold falls below the crucial $4,000 support level (around ₹1,41,000), prices could slide further towards $3,900 (around ₹1,38,000). Conversely, holding above $4,200 may revive bullish momentum and open the door to $4,500 (around ₹1,55,000).

Silver, meanwhile, remains in what analysts describe as a no-trade zone. A sustained move above $63 (around ₹2,35,000) could trigger a rally towards $70-71 (around ₹2,51,000- ₹2,55,000), while a break below $55 (around ₹2,14,000) could drag prices down to $50 (around ₹2,00,000), Chainani added. Until either of those levels is breached, analysts expect bullion to remain caught between safe-haven buying and concerns that higher interest rates could cap further gains.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.