Gold, silver prices climb to a new peak arfter US Fed chair Jerome Powell's speech. US dollar retreats from 4-month high
Gold rate today on MCX climbed to a new peak of ₹69,908 per 10 gm within a few minutes of the commodity market's opening bell
Gold rates today: After hitting a new high of $2,323.70 per ounce in the international market, gold prices today climbed to a new peak of ₹69,908 per 10 gm on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). MCX silver rate today also hit a new lifetime high of ₹79,630 per kg mark. Gold futures contract on the MCX for June 2024 expiry, today opened upside at ₹69,868 and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹69,908 per 10 gm level, which turned out a new lifetime high of the yellow metal on the MCX. Likewise, the silver futures contract on MCX for May expiry opened higher and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹79,630 per kg level, which is now a new peak of the precious white metal on the MCX.
