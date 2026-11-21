Gold, silver price strategy: Gold prices have been under pressure and extended their decline on Friday, hitting a 14-month low and heading for their steepest weekly fall in eight months as expectations of a hawkish interest rate outlook and a selloff in AI-linked stocks weighed on investor sentiment.

Spot gold plunged 3% to $3,514.08 per ounce on Friday, after slipping to an intraday low of $3,502.49, its weakest level since September 2025. The yellow metal has lost around 9.4% so far this week, marking its biggest weekly decline since the week ended March 20. Meanwhile, US gold futures for December delivery settled 4.6% lower at $3,515.40 per ounce.

Amid the constant decline, DSP Mutual Fund is preparing to increase its exposure to gold and silver, marking a gradual shift away from the cautious stance it has maintained on precious metals since the launch of its DSP Multi Asset Omni Fund of Funds.

Instead of chasing prices during rallies, the fund has begun accumulating the two metals through a systematic buying strategy that will increase allocations as international prices decline.

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In its recent investment update, DSP said it had maintained a significant underweight position in gold and silver, holding around 10% exposure to gold ETFs and almost no silver ETFs, against a combined benchmark allocation of 20%. The fund's benchmark allocation comprises 15% gold and 5% silver.

"For the entire period since launch of this fund, we have maintained a large under-weight position on both Gold & Silver. The underlying benchmark which is at 20% allocation (15% for Gold & 5% of Silver), while most other similar strategies have been over-weight or neutral on precious metals," it said.

However, the fund manager believes the recent correction has created an opportunity to gradually rebuild exposure. DSP has already started executing its price-based accumulation strategy, with purchases linked to predefined price levels rather than attempts to predict when the precious metals will hit a bottom.

DSP Mutual Fund's gold and silver buying strategy: Key price levels to watch DSP has laid out separate accumulation plans for gold and silver, with purchases increasing as prices decline.

For silver, the fund has started adding 0.5% of its portfolio at prices just below $47 an ounce. It plans to add another 0.5% for every $2 decline in silver prices. The pace of accumulation will accelerate once prices breach $42, with additions increasing to 1% and an additional one-time purchase of 0.5%.

According to the fund, a decline in silver prices from $47 to $37 could result in cumulative additions of 5% to the portfolio.

For gold, DSP has started adding 0.5% at prices close to $3,850 an ounce. It plans to increase exposure by another 0.5% for every $100 decline, with subsequent buying levels at $3,800, $3,700, $3,600 and so on.

The fund said the strategy was designed to remove the need for fresh investment decisions during periods of volatility. Rather than trying to identify the bottom, it intends to accumulate systematically as prices decline and sellers dominate the market.

"Decide the allocation rules in advance. Execute when prices reach predefined levels. This removes the need to make fresh decisions during market volatility. The objective is not to predict the bottom. It is to accumulate systematically as prices decline. We intend to buy in declining market rather than participate on the upside momentum. This allows us to not chase but pick our price as sellers dominate. We may accelerate or slow this down basis how markets evolve," DSP said is their underlying philosophy.

If the strategy is completed, the fund's allocation to gold and silver could move towards neutral or even overweight levels relative to its benchmark. However, DSP cautioned that it may slow down or reconsider purchases if prices do not decline further.

Why DSP sees an opportunity in gold and silver despite near-term risks DSP's decision to begin accumulating precious metals is based on a five-point framework that considers valuations, investor demand, the US dollar, the gold-silver ratio and market positioning.

On valuations, the fund's internal framework estimated gold's fair value at $4,484 an ounce, against a prevailing price of $3,799.8, implying a 15.3% discount. Silver's estimated fair value was $64 an ounce, compared with its prevailing price of $46, representing a 28.4% discount. DSP said it would prefer a substantially larger discount before making more aggressive additions.

Demand trends, however, remain mixed. Central bank purchases have been stable but are not increasing, while ETF demand remains strong. Jewellery demand has been weak, although DSP expects it to stabilise following a correction in both prices and time.

The US dollar is another important factor. The US Dollar Index has edged higher from recent lows, creating a near-term headwind for precious metals. DSP believes further dollar strength could trigger a sharper correction in gold and silver, potentially providing more attractive entry points.

For silver, the fund is also tracking the gold-silver ratio, which stood at around 83 against a historical 21st-century average of 69. DSP began accumulating silver when the ratio was close to 82 and believes the average buying level could exceed 85 as its strategy progresses.

The fund is additionally monitoring selling pressure and investor participation in futures and ETF markets. DSP said gold and silver were showing some of their most oversold readings, although they could become even more oversold.

An important domestic factor is India's import duty. The effective import duty on gold and silver increased from 6% to 15% on May 13, 2026, raising domestic landed costs by approximately 8.5%, assuming unchanged international prices and exchange rates. Any reduction in the duty could lower domestic prices and ETF net asset values, potentially creating more attractive entry points for fresh purchases.

DSP said it could accelerate accumulation if import duties are reduced, depending on valuations and prevailing market conditions.

The additional allocation to precious metals is likely to be funded through reductions in debt exposure and rebalancing of select equity sectors. However, the fund has emphasised that its approach could change as market conditions evolve.