Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 24

Gold prices in your city today, April 24: Despite continued volatility in global markets, technicals charts show early signs of trend exhaustion, which aided by a slight rebound in United States Dollar index, and comments from US President Donald Trump on easing tariffs policies with India and Japan, have eased gold prices by around ₹5,000 from record-highs of nearly ₹1 lakh per 10 grams, according to market experts.

While investors continue to favour gold as the safe-haven investment of choice, the premium has lowered a little as technicals signal some hope.

Gold MCX prices at 7.55 am on April 24, stood at ₹94,751 per 10 grams, up by ₹29/10 gms, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices were up by ₹126/kg, to ₹97,925/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹94,970/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7.55 am am on April 24. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹87,056/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹98,390/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 7.55 am on April 24, as per the IBA website.

See gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 24 below for — Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 24 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 94,800/10 gm.

94,800/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 94,751/10 gm.

94,751/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 98,220/kg.

98,220/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 97,925/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 24 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹ 94,870/10 gm.

94,870/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 94,751/10 gm.

94,751/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 98,290/kg.

98,290/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 97,925/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 24 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 94,630/10 gm.

94,630/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 94,751/10 gm.

94,751/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 98,050/kg.

98,050/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 97,925/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 24 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 95,070/10 gm.

95,070/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 94,751/10 gm.

94,751/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹ 98,500/kg.

98,500/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 97,925/kg.