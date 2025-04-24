Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 24

Gold prices in your city today, April 24: Despite continued volatility in global markets, technicals charts show early signs of trend exhaustion, which aided by a slight rebound in United States Dollar index, and comments from US President Donald Trump on easing tariffs policies with India and Japan, have eased gold prices by around ₹5,000 from record-highs of nearly ₹1 lakh per 10 grams, according to market experts.
While investors continue to favour gold as the safe-haven investment of choice, the premium has lowered a little as technicals signal some hope.
Gold MCX prices at 7.55 am on April 24, stood at ₹94,751 per 10 grams, up by ₹29/10 gms, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices were up by ₹126/kg, to ₹97,925/kg, it showed.
Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹94,970/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7.55 am am on April 24. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹87,056/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹98,390/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 7.55 am on April 24, as per the IBA website.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.