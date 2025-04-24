Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 24

Mint Market

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated24 Apr 2025, 08:09 AM IST
Gold prices in your city today, April 24: Despite continued volatility in global markets, technicals charts show early signs of trend exhaustion, which aided by a slight rebound in United States Dollar index, and comments from US President Donald Trump on easing tariffs policies with India and Japan, have eased gold prices by around 5,000 from record-highs of nearly 1 lakh per 10 grams, according to market experts.

While investors continue to favour gold as the safe-haven investment of choice, the premium has lowered a little as technicals signal some hope.

Gold MCX prices at 7.55 am on April 24, stood at 94,751 per 10 grams, up by 29/10 gms, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices were up by 126/kg, to 97,925/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 94,970/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7.55 am am on April 24. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 87,056/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at 98,390/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 7.55 am on April 24, as per the IBA website.

See gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 24 below for — Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 24

  • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai94,800/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 94,751/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 98,220/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 97,925/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 24

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru94,870/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 94,751/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 98,290/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 97,925/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 24

  • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi94,630/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 94,751/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — 98,050/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 97,925/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 24

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai95,070/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 94,751/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 98,500/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 97,925/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 24

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata94,670/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 94,751/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 98,090/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 97,925/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 24

  • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad94,940/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 94,751/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — 98,370/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 97,925/kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
First Published:24 Apr 2025, 08:09 AM IST
