Gold, silver price jumps ahead of US Fed meeting minutes release. Should you buy in this rally?
Gold rate today is in ₹60,300 to ₹61,200 per 10 gm range while spot gold price is in $1,960 to $2,000 per ounce range, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of nosediving US bond yield and US dollar index, gold price today opened upside at ₹60,719 per 10 gm levels on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). MCX gold rate further extended its morning gains and went on to hit intraday high of ₹60,774 per 10 gm levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell today. In international market, spot gold price is oscillating around $1,982 per ounce levels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started