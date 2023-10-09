Gold, silver price jumps amid rising Israel Palenstine conflict. Opportunity to buy?
Gold rate today has immediate support placed at ₹56,800 whereas it is facing resistance at ₹57,750 to ₹57,800 per 10 gm range, say experts
Gold rate today witness strong buying interest due to rising uncertainty after Israel Palenstine conflict. Gold price today on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for December 2023 expiry contract opened higher at ₹57,000 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹57,400 levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell today. In spot market, gold price is oscillating around $1,850 per ounce levels.
