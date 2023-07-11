Gold prices increased ₹87 to ₹58,776 per 10 grams in futures trade on July 11 as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand ahead of inflation data. Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, said analysts. Silver also ruled flat in the second session at ₹72,500 per kilogram.

Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹59,505/10 gram, unchanged from its previous day close as the strength of the rupee nullified the gains of overseas gold prices, according to Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures due for a August 4 delivery, were last seen trading higher by ₹173 or 0.29 per cent at ₹58,862, having swung between ₹58,600 and ₹58,909 during the session so far, compared to their previous close of ₹58,689. Silver futures for a July 5 delivery were last up 0.1 per cent at ₹71,368. ‘’Along with fed officials comments, focus this week will also be on the US CPI data due tomorrow. While overall inflation is expected to have eased, core CPI inflation is still expected to remain high. Broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1910- 1950 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of ₹58,350 – 59,200 could be expected,'' said Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Domestic spot gold opened at ₹58,713 per 10 grams on Tuesday, and silver at ₹70,975 per kilogram - both rates excluding GST, according to Mumbai-based industry body India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

In the international markets, gold prices scaled a near three-week high on Tuesday, drawing support from a weaker dollar, while investors positioned for US inflation data that could have a bearing on the Federal Reserve's rate hike path. Spot gold was up 0.7 per cent to $1,937.70 per ounce, set for a third consecutive session of gains. US gold futures climbed 0.7 per cent to $1,943.60.

The dollar index touched its lowest level since May 11, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. Safe-haven gold tends to gain during times of economic or financial uncertainty, while lower rates also lift the appeal of the zero-yielding asset.

"The reaction to the US inflation data is dependent on how fast it is slowing down... only if inflation surprises on the downside gold would benefit, as it would indicate a sooner end in the Fed hiking cycle," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo told news agency Reuters. "Also ongoing central bank gold purchases is likely helping the yellow metal," he added.

Bullion is being supported by a weaker dollar as the Fed seems to imply that it's at the end of the tightening cycle, "but gold bugs appear hesitant to over-commit ahead of Wednesday's U.S. inflation report," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

Members of the central bank have so far echoed Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s stance that more rate hikes are still needed to bring down sticky inflation. Investors see a 94 per cent chance that the central bank would raise rates in its July meeting into the 5.25-5.5 per cent range, as per CME’s Fed-watch tool. Weaker than expected PMI and jobs data from the US weighed on the dollar last week, supporting an up-move in safe haven assets, according to analysts.

‘’Gold price inched higher amidst a fall in US yields and dollar index and as market participants maintained a cautious stance ahead of U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s rate policy trajectory. A slew of Fed members are also set to speak this week, including Neel Kashkari and Loretta Mester,'' said Motilal Oswal's Damani.

