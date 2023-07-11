Members of the central bank have so far echoed Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s stance that more rate hikes are still needed to bring down sticky inflation. Investors see a 94 per cent chance that the central bank would raise rates in its July meeting into the 5.25-5.5 per cent range, as per CME’s Fed-watch tool. Weaker than expected PMI and jobs data from the US weighed on the dollar last week, supporting an up-move in safe haven assets, according to analysts.