Gold, silver price retraces from life-time high. Should you buy in this correction?4 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 06:18 AM IST
Gold rate today has strong support placed at $1,975 per ounce levels in international spot market, say experts
Gold rate today: After climbing to a new peak in the week gone by, both gold and silver prices witnessed profit booking on the weekend sessions. Retracing from its new peak of ₹61,845 per 10 gm, gold future contract for June 2023 in Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended at ₹60,636 levels whereas silver rate today on MCX is ₹1,276 per kg away from its new peak of ₹78,292 per kg that it climbed on Friday. Gold rate today in New Delhi is ₹62,040 per 10 gram. As per the HDFC Securities, gold rate in Delhi fell ₹160 per 10 gm on Friday (by 9:00 PM).
