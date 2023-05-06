According to commodity market experts, gold and silver prices retraced from its respective new peaks after strong US non-farm payrolls data, which triggered profit booking when the weekend session was about to end. They said that immediate support for gold rate today is placed at $2,010 per ounce levels in international market. They went on to add that immediate support for silver rate today is placed at $25.40 per ounce levels. However, they maintained that weakness in US dollar and looming economic slowdown in the US are going to provide support to gold rush and hence this dip can be a good opportunity for bargain hunters as buying around support levels is advisable.