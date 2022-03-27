Gold, silver price stays steady today; will appetite for havens continue to rise?

Indian gold and silver prices on Sunday held steady ground. Soaring inflation has been the major driving force for yellow metal so far this year, while the development in the Russia-Ukraine conflict extended the rally in these commodities furthermore since late February. Gold and silver rates in India were unchanged from yesterday, however, inflationary pressure continues to be the big jewel for uptick in safe havens going forward. Notably, gold stayed above the $1,950 per ounce level after data showed that US home sales stayed weak in February 2022. There is a fresh worry among investors in terms of economic growth which is likely to face the brunt of the stagflation scenario in the near term.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}