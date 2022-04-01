Gold, silver price steadies; Is there buying opportunities in havens?

However, in India, the yellow metal and silver prices rose at jewelers' shops. 10 gram of gold in 22 carat is priced at ₹48,100 up by ₹450, while 100 gram in the same carat is available at ₹4,81,000 higher by ₹4,500 from the previous day. Meanwhile, 24 carat in 10 gram and 100 gram is priced at ₹52,470 and ₹5,24,700 up by ₹490 and ₹4,900 against the previous day. As for silver, 1 kg is priced at ₹67,600 up by ₹800 in India against the previous day.

