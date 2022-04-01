Gold, silver price steadies; Is there buying opportunities in havens?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Geopolitical tension and raging inflation continue to play in favor of safe-havens. The American currency was supported by flows in havens as Russia and Ukraine's peace talks once again dangles with no clarity
Gold and silver prices at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) eased tracking international market amidst strong dollar, and lacklustre progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks while the President Vladimir Putin-led government threatens Europe by halting contracts. Also, investors keenly await US jobs data for March.
At MCX, currently, gold futures maturing June 3 is trading at ₹51953 down by ₹213 or 0.41%. While silver futures maturing May 5 edged lower by ₹270 or 0.40% and were trading at ₹67217.
However, in India, the yellow metal and silver prices rose at jewelers' shops. 10 gram of gold in 22 carat is priced at ₹48,100 up by ₹450, while 100 gram in the same carat is available at ₹4,81,000 higher by ₹4,500 from the previous day. Meanwhile, 24 carat in 10 gram and 100 gram is priced at ₹52,470 and ₹5,24,700 up by ₹490 and ₹4,900 against the previous day. As for silver, 1 kg is priced at ₹67,600 up by ₹800 in India against the previous day.
In the international market, spot gold stood steady near $1,935. So far in March, the bullion has risen by 1.8%.
Putin is demanding foreign buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles from Friday or else have their supplies cut, a move European capitals rejected and which Germany said amounted to "blackmail", as per a Reuters report. The Russian president's decree leaves Europe facing the prospect of losing more than a third of its gas supply. Germany, the most heavily reliant on Russia, has already activated an emergency plan that could lead to rationing in Europe's biggest economy.
At the interbank forex market, the dollar extended its gains against a basket of other currencies ahead of the US job report which is seen to provide some clarity on Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to rate hikes in the near term. The US March job report is scheduled to be announced later today.
IIFL Securities in its commodity mantra report for Friday said Gold steadied on Thursday as the safe-haven metal's appeal was lifted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and concerns over sky-high inflation."
In its technical view going forward, IIFL Securities report said, "Gold prices are likely to offer fresh buying opportunity on fall close to 55- period EMA on hourly chart. Daily RSI crossed above 50-mark, while MACD histogram is printing in the red with an upward sloping trajectory. Intraday support lies at 51800/51500, resistance at 52400/52700."
For silver, IIFL Securities report said, "Silver prices managed to drift below 21-day EMA. Short term momentum seems to have turned sideways up as fast stochastic has generated crossover buy signal. Although, prices need to move above yesterday’s high to confirm buying scenario. Intraday support lies at 67000/66500, resistance at 67900/68300."
