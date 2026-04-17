Gold, silver price today, 17 April: Check rates of 24 kt, 22 kt gold and 999 silver in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold and silver prices on 17 April: Gold rates were volatile in early deals on the MCX on Friday (17 April) morning, amid emerging signs of a potential US-Iran peace deal. However, a weaker dollar and a fall in crude oil prices supported the yellow metal.

MCX gold June futures were 0.04% down at ₹1,53,086 per 10 grams around 9:15 am, while MCX silver May contracts were 0.34% up at ₹2,49,469 per kg at that time.

International gold prices were set for a fourth consecutive weekly gain, supported by hopes for a US-Iran peace deal, easing fears of elevated inflation and the resulting higher interest rates.

Also Read | Gold Steadies After Trump Expresses Optimism on US-Iran Truce

The US dollar, which appears set for a second weekly drop, fell to a six-week low in the previous ​session. A weaker dollar makes greenback-backed yellow metal cheaper for overseas buyers. The market expects the US Federal Reserve to pause interest rates this month. The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will meet on April 28-29.

How are the gold and silver prices in your city today? Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, 17 April: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price of the item.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — 17 April 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹153,090/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹140,333/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹250,640/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — 17 April 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹152,890/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹140,149/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹250,370/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad— 17 April 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹153,390/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹140,608/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹251,200/1 kg.

Gold and Silver prices in Kolkata — 17 April 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹152,950/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹140,204/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹250,470/1 kg.

Gold and silver prices in Bengaluru — 17 April 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹153,270/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹140,498/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹251,000/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — 17 April 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹153,460/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹140,672/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹251,580/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — 17 April 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹153,220/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹140,452/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad — ₹251,190/1 kg.

High volatility in precious metals' prices Gold and silver prices have been witnessing increased volatility as investor risk appetite appears to be returning amid emerging signs that the US and Iran may find a way to end their conflict in the coming few days.

Talks are underway to end the dispute. Echoing this sentiment, US equity markets are near their record highs, while the Indian stock market sentiment has also improved.

US President Donald Trump has also announced a historic 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon and claimed it to be the 10th war that he has stopped.

Also Read | Gold rates volatile on MCX amid focus on US-Iran peace talks

Furthermore, Gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.